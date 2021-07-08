Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Buys New Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000. NICE accounts for about 2.1% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.99. 574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,244. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.80. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $186.16 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

