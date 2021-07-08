Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 14,883 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 42,390 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $234.52. 18,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,097. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $162.79 and a 1-year high of $239.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

