Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 148673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price target on Leaf Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.34 million and a PE ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

