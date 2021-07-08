RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

RF Industries stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 9,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,084. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.11.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 61,416 shares of company stock valued at $449,172. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

