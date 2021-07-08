Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report $142.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.54 million. 8X8 posted sales of $121.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $604.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.98 million to $620.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $706.70 million, with estimates ranging from $686.90 million to $750.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.56. 4,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,182. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

In other 8X8 news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $949,468. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $8,568,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

