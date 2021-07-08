1,601 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $140.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $146.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.