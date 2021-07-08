GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,604 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $49,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

GDS stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

