Ikarian Capital LLC Buys New Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 718,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEEL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.58. 39,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,044. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seelos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

