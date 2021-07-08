Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 27,554 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

