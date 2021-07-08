Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 1,973 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.82 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $112.81 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.06. The company has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

