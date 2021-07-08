Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.97% of Hudson Executive Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter worth about $29,676,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,781,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,633 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter worth about $13,873,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the first quarter worth about $8,016,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 790.8% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 890,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 790,804 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Hudson Executive Investment

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.