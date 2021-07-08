499,961 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 499,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGCAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000.

OTCMKTS NGCAU opened at $10.79 on Thursday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

