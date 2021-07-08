Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $70.82 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Kava.io has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00013556 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $312.14 million and $70.82 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00271279 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00037827 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $991.55 or 0.03021785 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 137,928,135 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KAVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.