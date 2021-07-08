Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) fell 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.50 and last traded at $67.80. 5,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 374,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAC. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

