Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Down 6.6%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.45. 4,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,597,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

