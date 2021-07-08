Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 26.35 and last traded at 26.35. 790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,252,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.21.

EDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.