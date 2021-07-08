Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 26.35 and last traded at 26.35. 790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,252,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.21.
EDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.