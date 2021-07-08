Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Up to $32.03

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $32.79. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 2,905 shares changing hands.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.