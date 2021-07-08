ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded down $10.49 on Thursday, reaching $551.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,552. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.84 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.33, a PEG ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $498.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,707 shares of company stock worth $8,778,506 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

