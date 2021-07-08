Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $1.24 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.10% of Stride at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,833,000 after purchasing an additional 181,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stride by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 437,648 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Stride by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after acquiring an additional 896,904 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Stride by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,119. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

