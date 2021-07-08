Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 1,676 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $427.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.90. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.19 and a 12-month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

