166,300 Shares in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Bought by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000.

OTCMKTS:ZWRKU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

