Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $110,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 444,344 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 965.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 256,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of LW stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

