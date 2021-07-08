Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.01. 61,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.48.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.