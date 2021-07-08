Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post sales of $35.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $35.29 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.78 million to $141.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $140.76 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.47. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

