Ossiam Has $9.23 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1,634.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Cigna by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $5.06 on Thursday, hitting $230.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.46. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

