Fireball Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $88,826.13 and $167.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fireball has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fireball coin can now be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00013797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fireball

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,737 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

