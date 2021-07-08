Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,126 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Norfolk Southern worth $96,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $266.02 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $169.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

