Maso Capital Partners Ltd Invests $243,000 in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $31,629,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $30,177,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $9,732,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $5,272,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

ZH traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.35. 14,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,828. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

