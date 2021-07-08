Atom Investors LP Invests $898,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,365,000 after buying an additional 56,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,974,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,357,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,430,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $376.92 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,308,676 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

