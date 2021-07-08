Andra AP fonden Acquires 64,100 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 233,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 251,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,856. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

