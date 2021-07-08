Andra AP fonden Sells 18,800 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 73,437 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after acquiring an additional 78,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

