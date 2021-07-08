Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after buying an additional 482,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,882. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.