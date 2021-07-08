Andra AP fonden Purchases 4,400 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Andra AP fonden owned 0.16% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 193.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $12,462,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.42. 4,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,655. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

