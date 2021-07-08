Ronit Capital LLP Cuts Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Ronit Capital LLP decreased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises about 2.5% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 21.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.24. 66,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.55. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

