25,500 Shares in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Acquired by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPAC. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FPAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.82.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.