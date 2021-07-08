Tower House Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 576,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,000. Berkeley Lights accounts for about 14.1% of Tower House Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 123.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $206,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $2,334,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,942. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

