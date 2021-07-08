Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Holdings Lifted by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,430 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies comprises about 11.1% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.15% of Slack Technologies worth $36,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 105,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,662. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.14 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,265 shares of company stock worth $21,172,824. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

