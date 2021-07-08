Venator Capital Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Zovio makes up about 0.9% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.61% of Zovio worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zovio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Zovio by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 173,695 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Zovio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 65,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZVO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. 1,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76. Zovio Inc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Zovio Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

