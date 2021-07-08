Venator Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,401 BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of BlueRiver Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BLUA remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.