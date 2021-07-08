Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Acquired by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 149.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,961 shares during the period. Red Violet accounts for 1.6% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Red Violet by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,950. Red Violet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.