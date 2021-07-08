BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $5.04 Million in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $3,009,000.

ENNVU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,374. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

