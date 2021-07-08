600,000 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,156,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,960,000.

Shares of TWLVU remained flat at $$9.95 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,063. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

