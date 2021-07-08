BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 600,000 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.56% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $9,698,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

