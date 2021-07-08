Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine makes up about 2.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 3.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 72,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,286. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 113.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

