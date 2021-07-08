Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 10,857 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 60,663 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,241,000.

ANGL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.39. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $33.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

