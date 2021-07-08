Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Lifted by Ally Bridge Group NY LLC

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Natera makes up about 4.2% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $22,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,343,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,440. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.84.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,277,291.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,902 shares of company stock valued at $33,005,571. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.