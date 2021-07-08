Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 1.2%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $225.24 and last traded at $224.64. 29,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,916,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.90.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.41.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48.
In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $2,199,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $236,732,212.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,054 shares of company stock valued at $73,318,516 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
