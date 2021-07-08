Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 1.2%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $225.24 and last traded at $224.64. 29,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,916,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.41.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $2,199,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $236,732,212.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,054 shares of company stock valued at $73,318,516 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

