Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.790-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 62,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,615. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $808.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

