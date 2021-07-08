Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.26

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 5684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

