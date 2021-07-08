Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.26

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 5684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.