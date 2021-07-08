Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.22 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $1,537,427.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $113.38 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.